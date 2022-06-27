COVID-19: Armenia reports 139 new cases, 1 death within a week

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. 139 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one week, the ministry of health said.

The total number of confirmed cases has reached 423,243.

4780 tests were conducted within a week.

1 death case has been registered. The death toll has risen to 8626.

The number of recoveries rose by 62, bringing the total to 412,755.

The number of active cases is 178.