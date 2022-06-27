Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 June 2022

Stepantsminda-Lars highway closed for all types of vehicles

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. The Georgian and Russian sides report that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is closed for all types of vehicles due to the danger of a rockfall.

The Armenian ministry of emergency situations says that the roads across the Republic are passable.

 








