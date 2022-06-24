Armenia’s Security Council Secretary to visit France
YEREVAN, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan will depart for Paris, France, on June 27, his Office said.
A number of working meetings are scheduled during the visit.
