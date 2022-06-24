Mkhitaryan set for Inter medical on June 22

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is expected to have his medical with Inter Milan and sign the two-year contract on June 22, Football Italia reports.

The midfielder is a free agent after June 30, because he failed to agree a new deal with Roma.

It is reported the salary he agreed with Inter will be worth an initial €3.3m per season net plus performance-related bonuses, so with add-ons should reach €4.2m per year.

The Armenia international should be tied to the club until June 2024.