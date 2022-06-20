Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 June 2022

PM Pashinyan arrives in Minsk on a working visit

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrived in the Republic of Belarus on a working visit, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister will take part in the regular sitting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Minsk.

A narrow-format session of the Heads of Government is scheduled for today, and an expanded-format session is scheduled for June 21.

 








