PM Pashinyan arrives in Minsk on a working visit

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrived in the Republic of Belarus on a working visit, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister will take part in the regular sitting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Minsk.

A narrow-format session of the Heads of Government is scheduled for today, and an expanded-format session is scheduled for June 21.