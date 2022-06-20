President of Artsakh convenes enlarged sitting of Security Council

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened an enlarged sitting of the Security Council on June 20, the Presidential Office said.

The agenda included the internal and external challenges facing the Republic.

The Ministers of Defense, Foreign Affairs and Territorial Administration and Infrastructure delivered reports.

Earnest discussions were held on the presented issues, as a result of which President Harutyunyan gave a number of instructions to the heads of state structures.