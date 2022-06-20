Armenian PM to visit Belarus for Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session
YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will pay a working visit to Belarus on June 20-21, his Office said.
The Armenian PM will participate in the session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.
- 11:05 New breath to community life: “Diaspora Youth Ambassador” program to bring 20 young people to Armenia
- 10:50 Armenian PM to visit Belarus for Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session
- 09:56 FLYONE Armenia launches Yerevan-Beirut regular flights
- 09:49 Gustavo Petro wins presidential election in Colombia
- 09:00 What will Starlink satellite internet connection give to Armenia?, clarifies High-tech ministry
- 06.18-17:35 Armenian Civil Aviation Committee’s new chair vows to restore “former glory” of the sector
- 06.18-17:11 Georgian PM arrives in Armenia on working visit, meets with Pashinyan in Dilijan
- 06.18-16:04 Iran reports 74 daily coronavirus cases, 2 deaths in one day
- 06.18-15:38 Weather forecast in Armenia
- 06.18-14:52 Armenia’s Security Council Secretary presents regional security situation to U.S. Assistant Secretary of State
- 06.18-14:24 150-meter dolma to be made during traditional festival in Armenia
- 06.18-13:25 U.S. attaches importance to expansion, strengthening of mutual partnership with Armenia - Assistant Secretary of State
- 06.18-13:14 FM Mirzoyan briefs U.S. Assistant Secretary of State on developments in Armenia-Turkey normalization process
- 06.18-13:11 BarCamp Yerevan 2022 tech and media event launched
- 06.18-12:29 U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs to meet with Armenian PM in Yerevan
- 06.18-12:06 Azeri special services continue spreading fake news on social media with Armenian user accounts, warns Artsakh NSS
- 06.18-11:51 Agreement on developing Yerevan metro’s new station signed in St. Petersburg
- 06.18-11:50 Future Armenian diplomats travel to United Nations in Geneva to learn about good practices on human rights
- 06.18-11:30 Defense Minister visits north-eastern border
- 06.18-11:26 Armenian President participates in plenary session of St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
- 06.18-10:58 European Stocks - 17-06-22
- 06.18-10:56 US stocks - 17-06-22
- 06.18-10:55 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 17-06-22
- 06.18-10:54 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 17-06-22
- 06.18-10:53 Oil Prices Down - 17-06-22
15:32, 06.15.2022
2272 views India is much more than Bollywood, elephants, tea and yoga: Ambassador Dewal’s exclusive interview to ARMENPRESS
10:29, 06.16.2022
2119 views ‘We are friends of difficult days for our friends’, Iran’s President tells Armenian Speaker of Parliament
14:59, 06.14.2022
1995 views Armenia to join agreement about use of military satellite communication systems of CIS states
16:06, 06.13.2022
1977 views Armenian, Qatari PMs meet in Doha: documents signed with meeting results
16:20, 06.13.2022
1925 views Armenian Foreign Minister’s visit to India was “very successful”: Ambassador Kishan Dan Dewal tells ARMENPRESS