Armenian PM to visit Belarus for Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will pay a working visit to Belarus on June 20-21, his Office said.

The Armenian PM will participate in the session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.








