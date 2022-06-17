Discussion of NK issue could be platform where Russia, US and France will sit around table at some point – Khachaturyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. During all negotiations the Armenian side emphasizes that the Nagorno Karabah issue exists, contrary to the claims of the Azerbaijani side according to which the Nagoro Karabakh issue doesn’t exist anymore, President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan said at a meeting with the Armenian community in Russia.

“We always emphasize during all negotiations and joint statements that there is the Nagorno Karabakh issue, and it should be addressed during every meeting”, he said.

President Khachaturyan said that the discussions around the NK conflict settlement should continue within the Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship platform. He highlights the fact that the Co-Chairmanship also states that the NK conflict is not solved.

“There is an important issue here: it seems in today’s conditions it’s impossible to organize that meeting because Russia, the United States and France could not sit around a table, but the agreement is such that we should continue”, he said, adding that there is such a mood also by the Russian side.

According to the Armenian President, this could be also a special platform for Russia, US and France to sit around a table at some point. “The name will be the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, but completely other issues could be discussed under that name. I consider this very important”, he said, adding that in any issue, where there is no dialogue, the end is conflict or war.