Secretaries of Security Councils of Russia, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan arrive in Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. Secretaries of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Republic of Tajikistan Nikolai Patrushev, Marat Imankulov and Nasrullo Rakhmatjo arrived in Armenia on May 16 to participate in the regular sitting of the Committee of Secretaries of the Security Councils of the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

As ARMENPRESS was informed form the Office of the Security Council of Armenia, Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan met his colleagues at Zvartnots International Airport in Yerevan.