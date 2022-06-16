Secretary General of Council of Europe visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan on the sidelines of her official visit to pay tribute to the memory of the Genocide victims.

Marija Pejčinović Burić laid flowers at the Eternal Flame and then toured the Armenian Genocide Museum.

Photos by Hayk Badalyan

The Secretary General of the Council of Europe arrived in Armenia on an official visit on June 16-17.

On June 17 she is scheduled to meet with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan. Within the framework of the visit, meetings with the President, the Prime Minister of Armenia, the Catholicos of All Armenians, the Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia and the Minister of Justice are planned.