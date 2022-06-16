State Secretary of Security Council of Belarus invites Armenian counterpart to pay official visit to Minsk

YEREVAN, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan met today with State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus Alexander Volfovich, who arrived in Yerevan to participate in the session of the CSTO Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils, Armen Grigoryan’s Office said.

During the meeting the sides touched upon the Armenian-Belarusian cooperation agenda, particularly the bilateral partnership within the CSTO, EAEU and CIS.

The sides discussed the ways and prospects of developing the bilateral relations.

Alexander Volfovich expressed the readiness of Minsk to expand the economic trade turnover volumes between the two countries.

At the end of the meeting Alexander Volfovich invited Armen Grigoryan to pay an official visit to Belarus.