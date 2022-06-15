Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 June 2022

First case of monkeypox virus registered in Georgia

First case of monkeypox virus registered in Georgia

YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Health of Georgia reports the first confirmed case of monkeypox virus in the country, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS agency, the patient had a mild form of the disease, and left the medical institution soon after undergoing a corresponding course of treatment.

According to the agency, the patient returned to Georgia after traveling in Europe.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]