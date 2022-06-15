Prosecutor General of Armenia departs for Russia

YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. Prosecutor General of Armenia Artur Davtyan departed for Russia on a working visit, his office said.

Artur Davtyan will participate in the 25th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

The Prosecutor General is invited to attend the event by Russian president’s advisor Anton Kobyakov and Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov.

Mr. Davtyan will participate in a discussion on the topic of the right to be protected, business in Russia and abroad.

The Armenian and Russian Prosecutors General will also have a private meeting on the sidelines of the Forum.