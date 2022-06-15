Parliament session begins: lawmakers to debate 2021 state budget performance report
YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. The session has been resumed in the Parliament of Armenia on June 15.
The bills debated yesterday will be put up to voting at the beginning of today’s session.
Then, the lawmakers will start debating the 2021 state budget performance annual report.
Q&A session is expected with members of the Cabinet at 16:00.
