New Ambassador of Syria presents credentials to Armenia’s President

YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. Newly-appointed Ambassador of Syria to Armenia Nora Arisian presented her credentials to President Vahagn Khachaturyan, the Presidential Office said.

“It’s a great honor for me to represent Syria in Armenia. I will make maximum efforts for the development of the bilateral relations for the benefit of the two friendly countries and peoples”, the Ambassador said.

Congratulating the Ambassador on assuming office, the Armenian President said that the Armenian-Syrian relations have been formed on historical friendly basis.

“I am confident that your diplomatic experience and knowledge will contribute to the development of the Armenian-Syrian relations”, the President said.

Both sides emphasized the necessity of giving a new content to the Armenian-Syrian multisectoral cooperation, including taking practical steps to develop new cultural and educational programs.