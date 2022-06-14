Pashinyan hopes for increasing bilateral trade between Armenia and Qatar

YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has expressed hope for increasing the bilateral trade between Armenia and Qatar in an interview to Al Jazeera.

“I should say that in Armenia we have very positive approach towards the Arabic world because we have traditional relations, and now I hope to have the increase of bilateral trade between Qatar and Armenia because we have very good political atmosphere in our bilateral relations with this great country”, the PM said.