Armenian Foreign Minister’s visit to India was “very successful”: Ambassador Kishan Dan Dewal tells ARMENPRESS

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. The relations between Armenia and India have improved to a great extent in the past 30 years, but the last three years have seen tremendous upward trend in the bilateral relations in all spheres, particularly in the political context, Ambassador of India to Armenia H.E. Kishan Dan Dewal said in an exclusive interview to ARMENPRESS on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and India.

The Ambassador positively assesses the fact that the two friendly countries have been actively exchanging high-level political visits recently. In this context he mentioned not only the recent visit of the Armenian Foreign Minister to India, but also the official visit of the Indian Foreign Minister to Armenia in October 2021, which, he called a “historical visit”, because it was the first ever visit of Indian Foreign Minister to Armenia.

“Our Foreign Minister visited Armenia in October 2021. It was the first ever visit of Indian foreign minister to Armenia, historical visit. And I'm happy to share with you that while we are talking, just few days back Armenia’s Foreign Minister Mirzoyan has returned from a very successful visit from India”, the Ambassador said.

According to the Ambassador, the Armenian FM’s recent visit to India was very successful. This was the first visit of the Armenian FM to India after a gap of 12 years.

The full text of the interview with the Indian Ambassador to Armenia will be published soon.

Aram Sargsyan