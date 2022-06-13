Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 June 2022

Armenian President visits Russian Embassy to congratulate on Russia Day

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan visited the Russian Embassy in Yerevan on the occasion of the Russia Day, the Presidential Office said.

The Armenian President congratulated Ambassador Sergei Kopyrkin and the Embassy staff, wishing success and a productive work.








