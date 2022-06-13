Armenian President visits Russian Embassy to congratulate on Russia Day
YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan visited the Russian Embassy in Yerevan on the occasion of the Russia Day, the Presidential Office said.
The Armenian President congratulated Ambassador Sergei Kopyrkin and the Embassy staff, wishing success and a productive work.
- 12:22 COVID-19: Armenia reports 38 new cases within a week
- 12:15 9% inflation registered in Armenia as of May 2022 – CBA Governor
- 11:51 Armenian President visits Russian Embassy to congratulate on Russia Day
- 11:21 Charles Aznavour Museum in Yerevan to allow visitors to feel spirit of late legendary singer in every corner
- 11:12 UEFA Nations League: Match officials appointed for Armenia vs Scotland match
- 11:11 Orion Summit 2022: Startup Lithuania to enable building bridges between Armenian, Lithuanian startup ecosystems
- 10:54 PM sends condolence letter on death of People’s Artist of Armenia Rafael Kotanjyan
- 10:34 Actor Rafael Kotanjyan passed away
- 10:33 Czech parliamentarians awarded with state decorations and medals of Armenia
- 09:23 Armenian Prime Minister arrives in Qatar on official visit
- 06.11-16:50 PM Pashinyan visits Ararat Province to get acquainted with the process of subvention programs
- 06.11-15:30 Armenia appoints Ambassadors to Latvia, Liechtenstein and North Macedonia
- 06.11-13:30 FLYONE ARMENIA to carry out first Yerevan-Beirut-Yerevan flight on June 16
- 06.11-12:55 Forget France, Armenia is the center of winemaking. Euronews's coverage of Armenian winemaking
- 06.11-12:32 The Armenian Diocese of Germany condemns the mass run over of pedestrians in Berlin
- 06.11-11:33 European Stocks - 10-06-22
- 06.11-11:32 US stocks down - 10-06-22
- 06.11-11:30 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 10-06-22
- 06.11-11:29 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 10-06-22
- 06.11-11:28 Oil Prices Down - 10-06-22
- 06.11-09:41 US Assistant Secretary of State will visit Armenia, Georgia and Azerbaijan
- 06.10-20:45 Artsakh’s NSS reveals case of high treason
- 06.10-18:16 Arayik Harutyunyan and Mikhail Shvydkoy discuss issues related to Armenian-Russian cooperation in humanitarian direction
- 06.10-18:01 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 10-06-22
- 06.10-18:00 Asian Stocks down - 10-06-22
12:55, 06.11.2022
2190 views Forget France, Armenia is the center of winemaking. Euronews's coverage of Armenian winemaking
13:39, 06.07.2022
2012 views Biden’s NSA Jake Sullivan praises diplomatic efforts between Armenia, Azerbaijan towards lasting peace
18:02, 06.06.2022
1998 views It is impossible to reach a settlement without taking into account the opinion of the Armenians of Karabakh. Toivo Klaar
15:30, 06.11.2022
1966 views Armenia appoints Ambassadors to Latvia, Liechtenstein and North Macedonia
17:23, 06.10.2022
1910 views First Fly Arna plane lands in Armenia