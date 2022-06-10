CSTO Foreign Ministers concerned about continuous deterioration of international security

YEREVAN, JUNE 10, ARMENPRESS. The activities of the session of the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers in Yerevan were held in a very constructive and good environment, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said during a joint press conference with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan after the session.

The Secretary General said the CSTO Foreign Ministers paid a great attention especially to the discussion of the situation of international and regional security. Stanislav Zas said the situation is this respect is really very complex in all the three regions of the collective security. As for the situation in the Eastern-European region, it gradually deteriorates, according to him.

“A document has been agreed on and approved with the discussion results, the statement of the foreign ministers about the international security where foreign ministers express their deep concerns over the continuous deterioration of the international security. The document reflects the position of the member states in the strong observation of the principle of equal and inseparable security and the impermissibility of strengthening the security of our states at the expense of others”, the CSTO Secretary General said.

With the adopted statement the CSTO Foreign Ministers have also expressed their support to the strengthening of the leading role of the UN Security Council in maintenance of peace and stability in the world.

The session agenda also included the issue on improving the CSTO crisis response mechanisms which is one of the main priorities of Armenia’s chairmanship at the CSTO, which was also stated by Armenian FM Ararat Mirzoyan.

Over the matter Stanislav Zas said that the first experience of the CSTO in this respect was the peacekeeping mission carried out in Kazakhstan in January.

“In fact, it was our first experience during the peacekeeping operation in Kazakhstan, when the CSTO crisis response system was put into operation. It paved the way for us for improving our activity in this area. The foreign ministers informed me about the activities that have already been done in our working bodies of the CSTO, and we are planning to draft a document on this matter in coming months”, Stanislav Zas said.

The CSTO Secretary General thanked the Armenian side and the Armenian FM personally for presenting a number of proposals aimed at improving the crisis response mechanisms, as well as for hosting the event in a well-organized manner.

Reporting by Aram Sargsyan