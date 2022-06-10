Next session of CIS Economic Council planned in Moscow on September 23

YEREVAN, JUNE 10, ARMENPRESS. The next session of the CIS Economic Council is planned in Moscow on September 23, Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee-Executive Secretary Sergei Lebedev said, reports TASS.

“The next session of the CIS Economic Council is planned in Moscow on September 23, 2022”, he said at the CIS Economic Council’s session in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

During the session the heads of the delegations were provided with information about the main targeted macro-economic indicators of the economic development of the CIS participating states.