Former Rector of Yerevan State University Aram Simonyan passed away

YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. Former Rector of the Yerevan State University Aram Simonyan has passed away at the age of 67, YSU PR manager Azniv Grigoryan confirmed the news to Armenpress.

Aram Simonyan was born in Goris on April 12, 1955.

He has served as YSU Rector from 2006 May to 2019 May.

Education

1977 - 1981: Moscow Institute of History of USSR AS, Postgraduate studies

1972 - 1977: Yerevan State University, Faculty of History

1961 - 1972: Secondary school



Work experience

From 2008, July 10: Director of Institute for Armenian Studies of YSU

From 2006, May: Rector of YSU

2000 - 2006: Vice-rector on educational activities

2005: Received professor’s degree

1995 - 2000: Head of YSU Educational Administration

1986 - 2000: Assistant of YSU chair of USSR History, Associate professor of the chair of Armenian History

2000: Defended doctoral thesis

1993 - 1995: YSU Academic Secretary

1983: Defended PhD thesis

1981 - 1983: Junior scientific associate of Armenian SSR AS Institute of History, then scientific associate



Scientific activities

He is the author of eighty scientific studies, three of which are monographs. The field of research includes history of the Armenian nation (in the second half of the 19th century and the beginning of the 20th century), especially historical statistics, industrial capital, as well as the issues of Artsakh and Zangezur history 1917-1921.

He was the supervisor of 6 defended PhD theses.

He took part in numerous international and republican symposiums. He was repeatedly invited in scientific-educational centers of Italy, Belgium, Great Britain, Germany, Spain, USA and a number of other countries, where he was engaged in scientific-educational activities.