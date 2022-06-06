Armenian FM reaffirms roads to be unblocked should operate under sovereignty of countries through which they pass

YEREVAN, JUNE 6, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan says that there is a common perception in the context of unblocking of regional communications according to which all transportation infrastructure and roads to be unblocked must operate under the sovereignty and legislation of those countries through which they pass.

While presenting the Foreign Ministry’s 2021 activity at the joint session of parliamentary standing committees, the FM assured that one of the key foreign policy directions has been the unblocking of transportation communications and economic ties in the region.

He reminded that the trilateral working group dealing with the unblocking of regional communications is chaired by the deputy prime ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan. This group held 8 meetings in 2021.

“As an outcome of the meetings of leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan held in Sochi on November 26, 2021 and the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and the President of the European Council held in Brussels on December 15, an agreement over re-launching the railway communication has been reached. Works on this direction continue. There is a common perception that all transportation infrastructure, roads and railways to be unblocked should operate under the sovereignty and legislation of the countries through which they pass”, the FM said.