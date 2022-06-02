Almaty-Yerevan first direct flight launched

YEREVAN, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. The Kazakh FlyArystan airline will operate Almaty-Yerevan direct flights twice a week, on Mondays and Thursdays.

The first flight of the airline to Yerevan took place today, on June 2.

Journalists and bloggers arrived in Armenia with the first flight. They are going to have a 4-day tour in Armenia.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Armenia Bolat Imanbayev called the launch of the direct flight between Yerevan and Almaty significant these days connected with the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“The opening of this flight is very important for our multisectoral cooperation in political, trade-economic, cultural and humanitarian areas, as well as for the development of tourism”, the Ambassador said, adding that works are underway with the opening of a new direction, supposedly it will be the capital of Kazakhstan, Nur-Sultan.

Armenian Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Gnel Sanosyan said the Armenian-Kazakh relations are developing quite actively, and the direct flights will further contribute to the development of relations.

Deputy Minister of Economy Armen Arzumanyan added that the regular flights are highly important in terms of development of economic relations. “Armenia and Kazakhstan are members of the Eurasian Economic Union, but we do not fully utilize our potential. We are expecting visits of businessmen to Armenia and implementation of numerous joint programs as there are development trends”, he said.

The cost of one-way ticket of Almaty-Yerevan direction starts from 46,000 drams.