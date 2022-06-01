Vahagn Khachaturyan congratulates Nikol Pashinyan on birthday
YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and congratulated him on birthday.
As ARMENPRESS was informed from the President’s Office, Vahagn Khachaturyan wished Nikol Pashinyan good health, well-being and success.
