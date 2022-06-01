Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 June 2022

Vahagn Khachaturyan congratulates Nikol Pashinyan on birthday

Vahagn Khachaturyan congratulates Nikol Pashinyan on birthday

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and congratulated him on birthday.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the President’s Office, Vahagn Khachaturyan wished Nikol Pashinyan good health, well-being and success.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]