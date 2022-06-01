The President of Armenia and the Prime Minister of Georgia stress the need to establish lasting peace in the region

YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. Today, within the framework of his official visit to Georgia, the President of the Republic of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan met with the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the President of Armenia, issues related to enriching interstate cooperation anchored on a solid historical basis in new directions were touched upon at the meeting.

Close cooperation and activation of contacts between different departments of Armenia and Georgia were highlighted. The need for speedy establishment of lasting and sustainable peace in the region for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries was emphasized.

The parties touched upon the further development of the Armenian-Georgian relations, as well as the processes taking place in the region and the international arena.