2021 budget revenues are 147 billion drams higher than initially projected, says PM

YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. The revenue section of the 2021 government budget was outperformed by 147 billion drams, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told lawmakers during debates of the 2021 budget’s performance report.

He reminded that in 2021 economic growth comprised 5,3% whereas preliminary projections were 3,1%.

“I’d also like to remind the year of 2021, in what situations we appeared, and in this context it is important to underscore that we have outperformed the revenue part with 147 billion drams."

He said that one of the reasons of having collected more revenue than projected are legislative changes, such as the copper concentrate export duty, which alone brought 24 billion drams in revenue to the budget.