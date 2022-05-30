Armenian President arrives in Georgia on official visit
YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan arrived in Georgia on an official visit on May 30, the Presidential Office said.
The Armenian President was welcomed by Georgia’s Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Levan Davitashvili, Deputy Foreign Minister Lasha Darsalia and other officials at the Tbilisi International Airport.
