Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 May 2022

Armenian President arrives in Georgia on official visit

Armenian President arrives in Georgia on official visit

YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan arrived in Georgia on an official visit on May 30, the Presidential Office said.

The Armenian President was welcomed by Georgia’s Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Levan Davitashvili, Deputy Foreign Minister Lasha Darsalia and other officials at the Tbilisi International Airport.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]