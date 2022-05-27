EAEU to start talks with Indonesia around free trade agreement

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is planning to launch talks with Indonesia around a free trade agreement, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said at today’s online session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

“In the context of international cooperation, establishing contacts with partners of the third countries and building concrete cooperation chains seem relevant. I can confidently state that over the years the Union has significantly expanded the horizons of the international partnership. I consider it important to draw attention once again on Armenia’s interest to the quick signing of the fully free trade agreement between Iran and the EAEU. The experience of a temporary agreement activity with Tehran clearly shows the attractiveness of the Iranian market and the prospects of further deepening the cooperation. Today we are planning to launch talks around a free trade agreement with Indonesia. It is important to continue enriching the international agenda so that both the Union’s member states and our partners see tangible results of the mutually beneficial cooperation”, PM Pashinyan said.