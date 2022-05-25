Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 25-05-22

YEREVAN, 25 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 25 May, USD exchange rate down by 1.99 drams to 450.71 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 3.94 drams to 480.77 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 8.04 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 3.35 drams to 562.98 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 39.18 drams to 27055.51 drams. Silver price down by 3.73 drams to 317.71 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.