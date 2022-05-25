President highlights importance of return of Armenian POWs from Azerbaijan at meeting with ICRC chief

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan met with President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Peter Maurer on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, the Presidential Office said.

During the meeting the Armenian President highlighted the continuous active cooperation with the ICRC in solving a number of humanitarian issues.

He particularly emphasized the importance of ensuring the return of Armenian prisoners of war, hostages and civilian captives who are still held in Azerbaijan following the 44-day war unleashed against Artsakh. The President attached great importance to the need for the active engagement of the ICRC to this process.

Issues relating to ensuring the continuation of the search operations for the missing servicemen were also discussed at the meeting.

The ICRC President assured that the issues voiced by the President of Armenia are a priority for him and are under the spotlight of the structure led by him.