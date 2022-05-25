Second meeting of delimitation commissions to take place in Moscow

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. The second meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani commissions for delimitation will take place in Moscow, the Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan’s office confirmed.

However the timeframes aren’t yet specified.

“The date of the second meeting of the delimitation commissions isn’t decided yet, but the location, yes, it will take place in Moscow,” Grigoryan’s office said.

Meanwhile, the Russian Deputy FM Andrey Rudenko had said that he hopes the next meeting will take place next week.