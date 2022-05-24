One of the key topics of the Orion Summit 2022 is Mergers & Acquisitions of the Armenian Startup Ecosystem.

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. Five key topics will be discussed during Orion Summit 2022 which will be held on June 22nd. One of the most important topics in the field is the Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), as a mean of accelerating the growth and maturity of the Armenian startup ecosystem.

The organizers and partners of the technology summit united around this aim to achieve global impact through M&A, contribute to the growth of Armenia’s GDP, and create a success model for other emerging markets. There are more than 2,500 companies in the Armenian high-potential startup ecosystem, which are a good basis for market consolidation and for the creation of potential “unicorn” companies. Merged or enlarged companies can be more competitive in the global market.

Arsen Babayan, Director of Engineering at Adobe Yerevan will present about the rapid global growth he has experienced through recent M&A. Adobe is a technological giant with a worldwide brand for consumer software. The company’s most prominent products include Photoshop, Acrobat, and Creative Cloud. Over decades, Adobe has integrated many companies via acquisition which have enhanced Adobe’s portfolio and enabled them to compete in new markets and accelerate digital media and digital marketing businesses. Representatives of other world leading companies will present their observations on M&A; Kamo Karapetyan- Director, Head of Tax Practice for EY Armenia, Diana Arzumanyan-CEO & Co-Founder of Orion Worldwide Innovations Armenia, and many more.

Immediately after the panel discussion, the M&A Fair entitled “Building Bullish Armenian Market” will open. Armenian companies that are members of or collaborating with the BAJ Accelerator program will present their M&A plans.

About Orion:

Orion Worldwide Innovations (“Orion”), is a startup growth and ecosystem acceleration hub and offers a full-service package to make companies investable and enter the US market, enhance their customer acquisition strategies, stay competitive, and protect their innovation. Orion is a U.S.-based company that was formed in 2017, with offices in New York City, U.S., and Yerevan, Armenia. Orion partners with companies and investor networks worldwide.