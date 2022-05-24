Russian aviation agency extends restrictions on flights to eleven airports until May 31

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. The Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport has extended restrictions on flights to 11 airports in the southern and central part of the country until 3:45 am May 31, 2022, TASS reports citing the statement of the agency.

Restrictions will remain in force in the airports of Anapa, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Gelendzhik, Krasnodar, Kursk, Lipetsk, Rostov-on-Don, Simferopol, and Elista.

“Russian airlines are recommended to carry passengers by alternative routes using the airports of Sochi, Volgograd, Mineralnye Vody, Stavropol, and Moscow”, the agency added.

Russia closed part of its airspace in the country’s south for civil aircraft on February 24, 2022 amid the special military operation in Ukraine.