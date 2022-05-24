LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 23-05-22
LONDON, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 23 May:
The price of aluminum up by 0.34% to $2956.00, copper price up by 1.34% to $9548.00, lead price up by 1.48% to $2192.00, nickel price down by 0.86% to $27732.00, tin price down by 0.15% to $34614.00, zinc price up by 2.13% to $3786.00, molybdenum price down by 0.75% to $40807.52, cobalt price stood at $75000.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
