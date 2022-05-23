Security Council Secretary of Armenia refers to problems of opening communications between Armenia and Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. The Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan referred to the problems of opening the communication channels between Armenia and Azerbaijan, answering the questions of ARMENPRESS.

Question - The President of the European Council stated in the statement issued after the meeting with the Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of Azerbaijan that the parties reached an agreement on the management of communication between Azerbaijan and Nakhichevan through Armenia and different parts of Armenia through Azerbaijan. Can you clarify what does it mean “communication between different parts of Armenia through Azerbaijan”.

Answer – For example, it will be possible for Armenian citizens and cargo to reach Meghri from Yeraskh through the territory of the Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic and vice versa, within the same principles as Azerbaijani citizens and cargo can reach Nakhichevan from Horadiz through Armenia.

Question – Why should the territory of Nakhichevan be used for going from one part of Armenia to another?

Answer - This may be due to the fact that the railway connecting the north of Armenia to the south passes through Nakhichevan. Besides, the topic under discussion is about the opening of all communications in the region, and the issue of the principles of opening and operating of all existing communications must be resolved. Discussions follow this logic. Let me remind you that in the same context, the issue of transport connection from the Republic of Armenia through the territory of the Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic to the Islamic Republic of Iran and through the eastern parts of Azerbaijan to the Russian Federation and vice versa is also being discussed.