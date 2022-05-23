Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 May

1,007,605 full vaccinations against COVID-19 administered in Armenia so far

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. 1,007,605 full vaccinations against COVID-19 were administered in Armenia as of the latest update issued by the Armenian Ministry of Healthcare.

Another 125,340 people received the first dose so far and 52,757 people received the booster shot.








