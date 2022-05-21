Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 May

FlyOne Armenia announces Yerevan-Antalya flights

FlyOne Armenia announces Yerevan-Antalya flights

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. FlyOne Armenia airlines will start operating non-scheduled direct Yerevan-Antalya-Yerevan flights starting June 14, the airline said in a statement.

Yerevan-Antalya-Yerevan flights will be operated from Zvartnots International Airport to Antalya International Airport with flights of twice a week on Tuesday and Friday. Price will start from 110 euros.

All the tickets, but also additional services can be purchased from the website www.flyone.am or through the mobile application.

 

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]