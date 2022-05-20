Armenian FM participates in 132nd Ministerial Session of Council of Europe in Turin
YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan is taking part in the 132nd session of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe in Turin, Italy, the foreign ministry said.
During the visit in Turin, the Armenian FM will also have bilateral meetings with colleagues.
