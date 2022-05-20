Lithuanian President, First Lady visit Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda and First Lady Diana Nausėdienė visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan during their official visit to Armenia.

President Nausėda laid a wreath at the memorial and flowers at the Eternal Flame in honor of the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide.

President Gitanas Nausėda and First Lady Diana Nausėdienė then visited the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute.

In a Twitter post, President Nausėda shared photos from the visit and wrote: “Paying tribute to the victims of Armenian genocide. It is a dark moment in human history that shall never be forgotten. Հիշատակը հավերժ է [Eternal Memory].”

Lithuania officially recognized the Armenian Genocide in 2005.