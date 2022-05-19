President of Lithuania arrives in Armenia on an official visit
YEREVAN, MAY 19, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda arrived in Armenia on a two-day official visit with his wife Diana Nausėdienė.
As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, the high-ranking guest was welcomed at the Zvartnots International Airport in Yerevan by the Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan, Acting Chief of Staff of the President’s Office Khachatur Poghosyan and other officials.
- 20:41 No violations registered in the responsibility zone of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh. RF MoD
- 19:52 President of Lithuania arrives in Armenia on an official visit
- 19:47 PM Pashinyan to pay working visit to Brussels
- 19:20 Azerbaijani defense ministry spreads another disinformation – MoD Armenia
- 19:04 Macron does not rule out that the Russian-Ukrainian conflict can spread to neighboring countries
- 18:03 PM Pashinyas, members of the Italy-Armenia Friendship Group exchange views on return of Armenian POWs
- 17:48 Armenian side has not cancelled or rejected any meeting – Foreign Ministry
- 17:38 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 19-05-22
- 17:36 Asian Stocks - 19-05-22
- 17:11 Armenian Foreign Minister to visit Turin
- 17:04 Armenian Speaker of Parliament, Italian parliamentary delegation highlight further activating mutual partnership
- 16:08 Italian and English football clubs eye Mkhitaryan
- 15:52 Yerevan to host session of Council of CSTO Parliamentary Assembly
- 15:20 Organizers seek to set new bar with EUBC Men's European Boxing Championships in Yerevan
- 15:17 Pontic Greek genocide commemorated in Armenia
- 14:59 Pontic Greek Genocide carried out in parallel with and in continuation of Armenian Genocide – Ambassador
- 14:57 At meeting with Borrell, Armenian FM highlights EU’s support to OSCE Minsk Group Co- Chairmanship
- 14:49 43 billion drams in assets probed in 9 cases of stolen asset recovery motions filed to court
- 14:48 Delimitation and demarcation commission’s meeting hasn’t taken place yet due to technicality
- 14:15 PM Pashinyan meets with representatives of extra-parliamentary political forces
- 14:14 Armenians of Artsakh must have security, protection of rights – Secretary of Security Council on status
- 14:03 Negotiations should begin as a result of combining proposals made by Armenia and Azerbaijan – Security Council Secretary
- 13:13 All questions of Russian partners over biolabs operating in Armenia always received comprehensive answers – Grigoryan
- 13:11 Azerbaijan fails to back up exclave claims with legal grounds – Armenia Security Council Secretary
- 12:52 “PM relies solely on people’s will”: Armenia denies reports claiming Pashinyan asked CSTO assistance over protests
16:59, 05.16.2022
2826 views Unfortunately, CSTO's reaction wasn't what we expected: Pashinyan on Azeri incursion into Armenia’s sovereign territory
17:12, 05.12.2022
2639 views Putin’s expected Armenia trip to be state visit
01:05, 05.14.2022
2634 views Issue of final status of Nagorno Karabakh fundamental for Armenia: Marukyan releases 6 points presented by Armenian side
11:15, 05.16.2022
1882 views A.S. Roma to speed up Mkhitaryan’s recovery process
11:06, 05.13.2022
1742 views Eurovision 2022 Grand Finale running order revealed, Armenia’s Rosa Linn to perform under #8