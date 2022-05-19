At meeting with Borrell, Armenian FM highlights EU’s support to OSCE Minsk Group Co- Chairmanship

YEREVAN, MAY 19, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met with European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell in Brussels ahead of the 4th session of the Armenia-EU Partnership Council, the foreign ministry said.

During the meeting the sides touched upon the Armenia-EU relations, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Ararat Mirzoyan presented Armenia’s position on the establishment of regional peace and stability and the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. The FM highlighted the international community’s support, particularly that of the EU to the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship to contribute to the comprehensive and lasting settlement of the conflict.