FM Ararat Mirzoyan lays wreath at cross-stone monument dedicated to Armenian Genocide victims in Brussels

YEREVAN, MAY 18, ARMENPRESS. On May 18, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, who is on a working visit in Brussels, paid tribute and laid a wreath at the Khachkar-monument dedicated to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims in Henri Michaux Square in Brussels, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.

The khachkar-monument had recently been vandalized, then hours later it was restored with the efforts of the city authorities.

 








