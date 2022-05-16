17 coronavirus cases confirmed in Armenia in one week

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. 17 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the period from May 11 to 16, the ministry of healthcare said.

The total number of confirmed cases has reached 422,917.

8934 COVID-19 tests were conducted in one week.

Over the past week, the number of recovered patients rose by 21 (412,071 total).

No death case has been registered during the past week. The death toll stands at 8623.