A.S. Roma to speed up Mkhitaryan’s recovery process
YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. The medical staff of the Italian A.S. Roma will try to speed up midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s recovery process for the Armenian football star to be fit for the May 25, 2022 UEFA Europa Conference League Final where the Wolves will face Feyenoord, Italian news media reported.
Mkhitaryan’s thigh injury prompted him to miss 4 matches.
