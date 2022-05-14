Air temperature to rise in Armenia by 4-6 degrees
YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. No precipitation is expected in Armenia in the daytime of May 14, in the night of May 15, 17-19, the ministry of emergency situations said.
Rain is possible in some regions in the daytime of May 15, 17-19.
Air temperature will gradually rise by 4-6 degrees on May 14-15.
- 14:17 Air temperature to rise in Armenia by 4-6 degrees
- 14:08 French President to visit UAE to mourn death of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan
- 13:56 President of Armenia receives Russian Minister of Sport
- 13:42 UAE has new President
- 12:27 President of Belarus to participate in CSTO summit in Moscow
- 11:50 New Zealand PM tests positive for COVID-19
- 11:45 Armenian PM receives Russia’s Accounts Chamber Chair
- 11:26 European Stocks - 13-05-22
- 11:25 US stocks up - 13-05-22
- 11:24 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 13-05-22
- 11:23 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 13-05-22
- 11:21 Oil Prices Up - 13-05-22
- 11:16 37 foreign embassies resume work in Kiev, Ukraine
- 01:05 Issue of final status of Nagorno Karabakh fundamental for Armenia: Marukyan releases 6 points presented by Armenian side
- 05.13-19:14 Nikol Pashinyan sends letter of condolences on the death of the UAE President
- 05.13-17:59 PM Pashinyan receives Minister of Sport of the Russian Federation Oleg Matytsin
- 05.13-17:41 Armenian political forces nominate candidates for the Lebanese parliamentary elections
- 05.13-17:27 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 13-05-22
- 05.13-17:26 Asian Stocks - 13-05-22
- 05.13-16:58 Yerevan’s Hrazdan Stadium gears up for highly anticipated Haya Festival featuring 50 Cent, Zaz, Led Zeppelin Symphonic
- 05.13-16:24 Armenian FM meets with Tajik counterpart in Dushanbe
- 05.13-16:03 Armenian deputy minister, AFD representatives discuss development prospects of railway infrastructure
- 05.13-15:52 Up to 300 GB with Ucom's Wi-Fi on the go: exciting news for uGo and uBox subscribers
- 05.13-15:13 UAE President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan dies aged 73
- 05.13-15:10 Three people hospitalized in Yerevan suburbs with gunshot wounds in attempted murder
13:12, 05.10.2022
2368 views Armenia’s proposals handed over to Azerbaijan in Brussels include also status, security of Artsakh – Ambassador-at-large
16:54, 05.07.2022
2103 views Worker at Armenia’s Sotk mine shot by Azeri military
17:17, 05.07.2022
1988 views Azeri military shooting attack suppressed by Armenian countermeasures
12:22, 05.10.2022
1811 views Armenian-American art dealer Larry Gagosian buys Warhol's iconic Marilyn Monroe painting for $195,000,000
17:12, 05.12.2022
1581 views Putin’s expected Armenia trip to be state visit