Air temperature to rise in Armenia by 4-6 degrees

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. No precipitation is expected in Armenia in the daytime of May 14, in the night of May 15, 17-19, the ministry of emergency situations said.

Rain is possible in some regions in the daytime of May 15, 17-19.

Air temperature will gradually rise by 4-6 degrees on May 14-15.

 








