Russian Deputy PM to visit Armenia on May 12
YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk will lead a delegation to Armenia on May 12, according to the official e-gov.am platform.
- 15:45 Armenian Embassy in Ukraine resumes normal operations in Kiev
- 15:30 Russian Deputy PM to visit Armenia on May 12
- 15:17 Armenian PM to leave for Moscow on May 16 to participate in CSTO summit
- 14:37 Armenia U-14 is the winner of UEFA U-14 Development Cup 2022
- 13:50 Artsakh police search for missing Russian woman
- 12:33 Suspected gunman of May 11 Yerevan shooting wanted for attempted double murder
- 12:14 Armenian President receives Serbian Ambassador
- 12:00 Armenian military denies Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire
- 11:38 Russian aviation agency extends restrictions on flights to eleven airports until May 19
- 11:28 Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani FMs to meet in Dushanbe
- 11:14 North Korea orders strict lockdown with first official Covid cases
- 10:51 Armenian Minister of Finance participates in EBRD annual meeting
- 08:56 European Stocks up - 11-05-22
- 08:55 US stocks down - 11-05-22
- 08:53 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 11-05-22
- 08:52 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 11-05-22
- 08:51 Oil Prices Up - 11-05-22
- 00:07 We are determined in opening era of peaceful development for our country, region – Pashinyan, Rutte meeting takes place
- 05.11-23:32 Pashinyan invites Prime Minister of Netherlands to visit Armenia
- 05.11-21:56 Blinken discusses with Aliyev repatriation of Armenian POWs
- 05.11-20:25 The meeting between Prime Ministers of Armenia, Netherlands kicks off in Hague
- 05.11-19:42 Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs to meet soon
- 05.11-19:26 Iran considers unacceptable the construction of dams on the Aras River by Turkey
- 05.11-19:14 PM Pashinyan meets with the Speakers of the Senate and House of Representatives of the Netherlands
- 05.11-17:25 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 11-05-22
18:43, 05.06.2022
2220 views Yerevan buys 12-meter MAN buses
12:26, 05.06.2022
2137 views US Department of Justice seeks forfeiture of LA mansion allegedly paid for with bribes involving Gagik Khachatryan
13:12, 05.10.2022
2063 views Armenia’s proposals handed over to Azerbaijan in Brussels include also status, security of Artsakh – Ambassador-at-large
16:54, 05.07.2022
2032 views Worker at Armenia’s Sotk mine shot by Azeri military
17:17, 05.07.2022
1864 views Azeri military shooting attack suppressed by Armenian countermeasures