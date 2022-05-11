The meeting between Prime Ministers of Armenia, Netherlands kicks of in Hague

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. The Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and the Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte are holding a meeting at the residence of the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Binnenhof, the correspondent of ARMENPRESS reports.

Nikol Pashinyan is in the Netherlands on a two-day (May 10-11) official visit. This is the first official visit of the leader of Armenia to the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

After the meeting, the Prime Ministers will give a joint press conference.

Within the framework of the official visit, on May 11, PM Pashinyan met with representatives of the business community of the Netherlands, toured the Peace Palace, participated in the inauguration ceremony of the khachkar donated by Armenia to the Palace. The Prime Minister delivered a lecture "Armenia and The Netherlands. Centuries-old friendship - 30-year partnership" at the Netherlands Institute of International Relations, Clingendael.