Systematic corruption eradicated in Armenia – PM

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has registered a major progress in the fight against corruption over the past four years, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the Netherlands Institute of International Relations, Clingendael, while delivering a lecture on the friendship and partnership between Armenia and the Netherlands.

“I am the first Armenian leader to pay an official visit to the Kingdom of the Netherlands. I view this visit not only in the context of the Armenian-Dutch traditional historical ties, commercial relations, but also in the context of Armenia’s democracy. I want to note that after the Revolution of 2018 we have felt the support of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the democratic reforms. Democracy is Armenia’s main brand, and this is not my assessment. These realities have been recorded by all those international institutes that do global research in democracy, fight against corruption, freedom of speech”, he said.

He said that in 2021 for the first time Armenia has been classified by international democratic institutes as a country with electoral democracy. Pashinyan called this an important achievement.

“Yes, I must make a loud statement and say that the systematic corruption has been eradicated in Armenia. Although there are corruption phenomena, but we are consistently fighting them and it is visible. In 2021, the post-war crisis year, we registered a major progress in the field of freedom of speech and media. According to the latest indices, Armenia is the 51st in the world. It is in better positions than about ten European countries. I say this to show how determined we are in the implementation of democratic reforms”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

The PM said that pages such as the public doubt to the election results, the practice of falsifying elections have been closed in Armenia. He emphasized that Armenia has no way back.