PM Pashinyan presents Armenia’s investment opportunities to Dutch businessmen

HAGUE, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met with the representatives of the Dutch business community in Hague on May 11, Armenpress correspondent reports. Pashinyan presented Armenia’s current opportunities in terms of making investments and establishing a business.

From the Armenian side, the meeting was also attended by Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Vahram Dumanyan, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Gnel Sanosyan, Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan and Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Eduard Aghajanyan.

Introducing Armenia’s economic, investment opportunities, the Prime Minister said: “In order to have economic growth and progress, we have an agenda of major democratic reforms”.

The Armenian PM assured that they have eliminated the systematic corruption in the country and are at a stage of strengthening democratic institutions. He emphasized that the regional situation is also important for investments, reminding that the government of Armenia is working towards peace and stability in the region. “Agriculture is one of the most important sectors for us. We are expecting investments from the Netherlands because we see how agriculture field is developed in your country”, Pashinyan said.

As for what could attract Dutch businessmen to make investments in this field of Armenia, the PM highlighted Armenia’s membership to the Eurasian Economic Union and its opportunities. Pashinyan highlighted IT as an important and rapidly developing direction. He said that the development of this industry is a strategic direction for Armenia. Nikol Pashinyan also touched upon tourism, water resources management and other areas, calling them as opportunities for Dutch investors.

Director of the Confederation of Netherlands Industry and Employers Ingrid Thijssen, who was in attendance, said: “The presence of many guests and organizations at this meeting shows that Armenia really is a very attractive country for doing business”.

Representative of the company PRIVA operating in agriculture sector Maria Komorowska was also participating in the meeting. “We have been present in Armenia for already 10 years. We started the first project 10 years ago. We have many clients”, she told Armenpress. Presenting the reason of founding a business in Armenia, she said they see a good potential in the country.

The Armenian PM arrived in the Netherlands on May 10 on a two-day official visit.