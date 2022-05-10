Armenian PM to pay official visit to Netherlands

YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will pay a two-day official visit to the Netherlands on May 10, his Office said.

During the visit the Armenian PM will meet with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte, President of the Senate Jan Anthonie Bruijn and Speaker of the House of Representatives Vera Bergkamp. Nikol Pashinyan will also meet with the members of the foreign affairs committees of the two chambers of the Dutch parliament. PM Pashinyan is also scheduled to meet with the representatives of the Dutch business community.

The Armenian PM will participate in the official opening of the exhibition “Under the Spell of Ararat: treasures from Ancient Armenia”. Pashinyan will tour the Peace Palace and will attend in the latter’s park the inauguration ceremony of the Armenian cross-stone symbolizing Armenia’s contribution to international peace.

Nikol Pashinyan will also visit the Netherlands Institute of International Relations, Clingendael. He will deliver a lecture on the centuries-old friendship between Armenia and the Netherlands, the 30-year-old partnership.